Organisationally-weak CPM faces a herculean task in Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While it may find some consolation in the fact that it got 860 more votes in the recent bypoll than its 2021 assembly election tally, the CPM is faced with a herculean task in Palakkad, specifically, establishing a popular base in urban areas and strengthening itself organisationally.

Though the difference in votes between the CPM and the BJP came down to 2,090, the Left party was shocked as a majority of urban, upper caste, and Hindu votes that favoured the BJP earlier chose the Congress this time. Consolidated minority Muslim votes too went to the grand old party.

Still, the CPM leadership believes that projecting estranged Congress leader P Sarin as its candidate was the right move. It also feels its strategy would be politically beneficial for the party in the long term.

However, the fact remains that the CPM is facing a grave situation in the district, a senior CPM leader from Palakkad told TNIE. “There is a dearth of cadre for handling the party’s day-to-day activities. Organisationally, the party is too weak. In this scenario, the increase of 860 votes is actually progress,” said the leader.