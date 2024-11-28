Kerala: Decks cleared for setting up panel for elderly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has approved the promulgation of an Ordinance for setting up a commission for the elderly, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

Social Justice Minister R Bindu told reporters here on Wednesday that the panel has been set up to address the issues faced by senior citizens such as neglect, exploitation and abandonment.

The commission will help in evolving guidelines on protection and welfare of senior citizens, their rehabilitation and also implement various programmes to effectively utilise the abilities of elderly persons for the welfare of society.

The panel will comprise a chairperson and a minimum of three members and will be chosen from among senior citizens. One of the members will be from the SC/ST category and one member will be a woman.

While the commission secretary will be an official with a rank not less than that of an Additional Secretary, a registrar will be appointed in the rank of Joint Secretary in the law department as its registrar. A person with rank not less than that of Deputy Secretary will be appointed as Finance Officer.

The panel will be headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram and the tenure of the chairperson and members will be three years. While two experts can be included as special invitees in matters which need specialised knowledge. However, these experts will not have voting rights in commission meetings.

The commission can conduct inquiries and approach the government for implementation of their recommendations.