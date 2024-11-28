Kerala: IFFK Touring Talkies begins trip from Kayyur

KASARGOD: The 29th Kerala International Film Festival of Kerala’s (IFFK) Touring Talkies, a cinematic odyssey organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, embarked on its journey from Kayyur on Wednesday evening. Trikaripur MLA M Rajagopalan inaugurated the event at the Kayyur Government Vocational Higher Secondary School.

At the inaugural ceremony, illustrious film workers of Kasaragod district were honoured, followed by the captivating screening of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, produced by Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery.

Rijo K J, state coordinator of Touring Talkies, said, “The primary objective of the Touring Talkies initiative is to generate awareness on the upcoming Kerala International Film Festival (IFFK). Famous films of IFFK and films that won the Golden Crow Pheasant Award will be shown in the talkies. Eight films are selected for screening during the talkies.”

Children of Heaven was screened for the students of the higher secondary school in the afternoon. The Great Indian Kitchen, Clara Sola, I Still Mind to Smoke, Clash, Wadjda, The Japanese Film, About Emily, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam are the eight films that will be screened through the touring talkies.

Touring talkies will reach Kannur on November 28 and will enter Kozhikode on November 29. It will reach Trivandrum on December 10 after passing through all the districts in the state. IFFK will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 13 to 20.