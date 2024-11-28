Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw blames Kerala govt for slow progress in rail development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointing out that that delay in land acquisition has slowed down the Rs 12,350-crore rail development in the state. He wanted the government to expedite the land acquisition so that the works can be executed. He cited four major projects in which only 64 hectares against the demand of 470 has been acquired so far.

The project includes the Thiruvananthapuram- Kanyakumari doubling, Ernakulam-Kumbalam doubling, Kumbalam-Turavoor doubling and the new line for Angamaly-Sabarimala. The delay, according to him, is despite the fact that the Railways made a payment of more than Rs 2,100 crore to the state for land acquisition.

The state and the Centre have been blaming each other for the delay in rail projects. Though the chief minister has been taking up the issue with the Prime Minister and with the railway minister since 2021, there has not been much progress. In October, Pinarayi and Minister-in-charge of Railways in the State V Abdurahiman met Ashwini for a speedier execution of track doubling and Sabari rail project.

They also discussed the approval for SilverLine project. The SilverLine project, to be implemented by the K Rail Corporation, has been in cold storage for some time due to the lack of final clearance from the Ministry.

Last August the chief minister had criticised the Union railway minister’s comment on the lack of cooperation from the state in Parliament.

The chief minister accused the Centre of showing complacency in going ahead with the Sabari project though the state had agreed to bear 50% of the project cost. The delays have caused the project cost to rise by 36%, reaching Rs 3,811 crore. He also stated that of the Rs 2,125 crore allocated by the Railways, Rs 1,823 crore has already been deposited for three projects. The state government has acquired 33 of the 40 hectares required for the Thiruvananthapuram- Kanyakumari doubling from the Rs 1312 crore given by the Railways.