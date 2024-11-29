No evidence in Smitha missing case, Kerala court acquits husband

KOCHI: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Ernakulam has acquitted a Palluruthy native accused in a case involving the disappearance of his wife, Smitha of Edappally, who went missing in Dubai in September 2005.

The accused, Antony alias Sabu, was alleged to have concealed his illicit relationship with another woman, Devayani, and married Smitha.

Following their marriage, Antony took Smitha to Dubai and allegedly housed her at Devayani’s residence. It was claimed that he tortured Smitha, which led to her disappearance. Later, a forged letter was allegedly written claiming that Sunitha had left with her male friend.

The case, initially registered at Palluruthy police station, was transferred to the Crime Branch and later to the CBI. In 2016 Devayani died after consuming poison while the CBI took her to Ahmedabad for a lie detection test.

During the trial, the court found no evidence to support the prosecution’s claims against Antony. The court noted that the allegation of cruelty towards Smitha was merely a hypothesis, lacking concrete evidence.