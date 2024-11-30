Kerala's Kottakkal Municipality to scrutinise list of welfare pensioners

MALAPPURAM: After the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a probe into the alleged malpractice in social welfare pension distribution in the 7th division of Kottakkal municipality, the municipal authorities announced on Friday that a detailed inspection of the welfare pension beneficiary list in all divisions of the municipality would be conducted.

Kottakkal municipal chairperson Haneesha said the welfare pension beneficiary lists in all divisions of the municipality would be scrutinised to remove ineligible individuals.

The vigilance initiated the probe based on an order from Finance Minister K N Balagopal regarding the approval of social welfare pensions for ineligible people.

Haneesha said, “There are around 5,400 pension beneficiaries in the municipality. We will scrutinise the list of pension beneficiaries, and if any ineligible individuals are found, they will be removed from the list. They will also be required to return the amount they received during the period of ineligibility.”