Kerala Governor's shawl catches fire during Sabari Ashram event in Palakkad; escapes unhurt 

PALAKKAD: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan escaped unhurt after his neck shawl caught fire during an event at Sabari Ashram, Akathethara in Palakkad, on Tuesday when his security personnel acted swiftly and extinguished it.

The incident occurred during the concluding session of the year-long centenary celebrations of the historic Sabari Ashram, also known as Kerala's Sabarmati due to Mahatma Gandhi's three visits.

Ashram secretary T Devan told TNIE that the immediate intervention by the Governor's security personnel, who noticed the fire, helped to extinguish the fire.

The final session of the centenary celebration and the 90th anniversary of the Harijan Sevak Sangh was held at the Ashram, with the Governor being the chief guest.

Upon his arrival, the Governor went to offer flowers at Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. As he bent slightly to place the flowers, the shawl around his neck caught fire from a nearby lamp which was lit earlier.

“The security officers immediately noticed the fire and removed the shawl from the Governor's neck. The Governor realized that his shawl had caught fire only at that moment,” said Devan. He added that despite the incident, Khan remained calm and continued participating in the event without showing any distress.

The event was also attended by Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan and Kerala Harijan Sevak Sangh president Dr N Gopalakrishnan Nair.

Sabari Ashram, built 93 years ago by freedom fighter T R Krishna Swami and his wife Easwari, is considered a key center for promoting Gandhian values and ideals.