Kerala police to intensify anti-drug measures, security

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have decided to file chargesheets in drug-related cases and to enhance night patrolling following a review meeting held at the police headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting chaired by state police chief Shaik Darvesh Sahib, the crime statistics and actions taken over the past three months were thoroughly analysed.

The police chief has issued directives to expedite the resolution of drug-related cases and to file chargesheets promptly. He also stressed the need for janamaithri police to engage with schools and colleges to bolster anti-drug campaigns.

In response to the increasing incidents of cybercrimes and online financial fraud, the police are set to launch awareness programmes in all districts.

To enhance security across the state, the police will bolster night patrols under the leadership of zonal IGs. Additionally, a comprehensive statewide inspection campaign will be conducted to identify vehicles using counterfeit number plates.

The special branches in each district will receive additional reinforcement, and officers will undergo specialised training. The top cop also underscored the urgent need to expedite the filing of chargesheets in pending Pocso cases.

Range DIGs have been assigned the task of reviewing delays and ensuring swift action.

Moreover, district police chiefs have been instructed to closely monitor Maoist activities and take necessary measures to prevent any insurgent movements. As part of efforts to improve the welfare of police personnel, officers will be granted appropriate leave and days off according to their individual needs.