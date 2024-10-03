Housewife found dead with throat slit; 3-year-old daughter in hospital with deep cut injuries on neck

KOCHI: A housewife was found dead with her throat slit and her three-year-old daughter was admitted to hospital with serious injuries at Mulavukkad on Thursday. Police suspect it is a case of suicide.

The daughter of the deceased mother, Dhanika Prabhakar (30) and her husband Ramakrishnan K, Ishani Ramakrishnan, has been admitted to the hospital after she suffered a deep cut injury on her neck.

Police officials said that a preliminary probe reveals that Dhanika killed herself after attempting to murder her daughter. Dhanika was reportedly taking medicines for psychological ailment. There were fights between the couple frequently.

Mulavukad panchayat president VS Akbar was one of the first to reach the house.

"The parents of the couple are from Tamil Nadu. Ramakrishnan worked at a private bank in Kaloor. They constructed a new house in Mulavukad and have been staying there for the past six months. The neighbours told us that there were frequent fights between the couple. Ramakrishnan and Dhanika slept in different rooms. Ishani was in Dhanika's room," he said.

Before 9 am, Ramakrishnan found Dhanika lying unconscious inside her bedroom. When he entered the bedroom, he found Dhanika's throat slit and blood oozing to the floor. Ishani, who also suffered multiple cut injuries on her throat, was found to be breathing.

"Soon, Ramakrishnan alerted one of his colleagues and they rushed the daughter to a private hospital in Mulavukad. All attempts are being made to save her life including an emergency surgery," Akbar said.

According to Akbar, he saw a knife in Dhanika's bedroom. He alerted the cops and a police team reached there to complete the remaining procedures.

Based on the complaint of Akbar, a case has been registered at Mulavukad police station. Police officials said that a preliminary probe revealed it as a case of suicide. However, police will also check the possibility of a homicide behind the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem. The inquest procedure will be completed before evening. Police collected information about Dhanika from her parents and relatives.