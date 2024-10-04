'Can probe continue if complainants are hesitant': Kerala HC to govt on Hema Committee report

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday noted that certain individuals have given statements alleging sexual abuse in the film industry before the Special Investigation Team probing the revelations in the report of the Justice K Hema Committee, but a few of them are unwilling to move forward with their complaints.

The court asked the government to explain if there is sufficient evidence in the complaint, can the government, through the SIT, continue the investigation even when the complainants are no longer interested in pursuing the case?

“There are persons who have given statements before the SIT. They have expressed that they do not want to pursue the matter. We have to respect their privacy. But at the same time, the government must look into the issue. Suppose there is enough material in the complaint against the named accused, can the government through the SIT proceed further with the investigation since the complainant is not interested in proceeding?” asked the special bench.

The court, after going through the report, pointed out that the majority of victims who the SIT has contacted informed that they spoke about their experience confidentially only for the Hema Committee’s study and that they do not want to proceed with it now.

What is to be done? The government can put in place strict safety measures to ensure that such things do not happen again. But there are persons against whom there are allegations but the complainants do not want to proceed against them, said the court.