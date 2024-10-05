CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Centre to set up radars to enhance weather forecast facilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to boost the existing weather forecasting systems, the state has urged the Centre to enhance monitoring facilities by setting up high-end radars and establishing regional centres of national institutes to carry out advanced research on landslide forecast. It was mentioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing the Assembly during the obituary reference to victims of the recent landslides in Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Pinarayi said the state is also strengthening local resources that help in early warning of natural disasters. He also requested cooperation of the scientific community, international experts, the Union government and the public to tackle climate change and overcome disasters caused by it.

The CM termed the landslides that occurred at Meppadi in Wayanad district “an unparalleled catastrophe.” He added that the disaster was among the largest landslides reported in the country. While 231 people died and 47 went missing in Wayanad, one life was lost in Kozhikode. The total loss in Wayanad was pegged at `1,200 crore, and `217 crore loss at Vanimel in Kozhikode, he added.

Revenue Minister K Rajan pointed out problems with land acquisition for rehabilitating landslide victims, adding that various measures were being adopted to address the issue. The Disaster Management Act would be invoked to avoid the land disputes that could crop up during a normal acquisition process, he added.