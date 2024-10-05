DYFI man’s murder: Kerala HC convicts seven acquitted by trial court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday found guilty seven accused who were acquitted by the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court in a case relating to the murder of DYFI activist C K Shibin of Nadapuram in 2015.

The prosecution case was that Shibin, 19, was murdered by an armed gang allegedly owing allegiance to the IUML at Vellur, near Thooneri, around 10pm on January 22, 2015. The Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) had acquitted all 17 accused in the murder case in 2016 on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The persons convicted by the High Court are first accused Ismail, his brother and second accused Muneer, fourth accused Siddique, fifth accused Muhammed Anees, sixth accused Shuhaib, 15th accused Jasim and 16th accused Samad. The bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the state government against the acquittal of the accused.

The court directed the seven accused to appear before it on October 15 to hear them on the sentences to be awarded to them.

As per the case, Shibin was attacked with an axe and he succumbed to the injuries at a hospital. Congress workers, who were trying to stop the assailants, were also injured in the attack. The murder had rocked Nadapuram and adjoining areas with around 50 Muslim houses ransacked allegedly by CPM men.

Peace was established in Nadapuram after the intervention of state-level leaders of the CPM and the IUML. A team led by the then CM Oommen Chandy had visited the area and constituted a committee led by Dr M K Muneer, the then minister of social justice, to oversee the relief activities.

Theyyambadi Ismail, the main accused in the case, was arrested on February 3, 2015, and the chargesheet submitted on April 21, 2015.