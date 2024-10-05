Theft at renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair's house in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Nadakkavu police on Friday have reportedly registered a case over a theft reported at renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair's house on Kottaram Road in Kozhikode.

The theft is assumed to have taken place between September 29 and 30, when MT Vasudevan Nair and his wife were not at home in these days. Around 208 gm of gold kept in the almirah was lost.

The couple came to know about the incident when they checked the shelf were they kept the jewellery.

As per the primary inspection, they police found no doors or cupboards were damaged in the incident. The police suspect the involvement of persons close to the family in the robbery. The burglars took the almirah key from the usual hiding spot and used it to open the almirah to steal the gold.

The police have started the investigation by checking the CCTV footages nearby and recorded the statements of persons close to the family.