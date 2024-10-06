Two including cook arrested for alleged theft at MT Vasudevan Nair's Kozhikode residence

KOZHIKODE: Police have taken two individuals, including a cook, into custody in connection with a theft at the residence of renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair on Kottaram Road, Kozhikode.
Shantha, who has served as a cook at MT Vasudevan Nair's house for the past five years, and her distant relative Prakashan, were detained by the Nadakkavu police.
The theft, suspected to have occurred between 29 and 30 September, resulted in the loss of approximately 208 grams of gold ornaments, including diamond studs, from an almirah.
At the time of the incident, MT Vasudevan Nair and his wife, SS Saraswathy, were not at home. The family discovered the missing gold when they checked the almirah recently and subsequently filed a complaint with the Nadakkavu police on Friday.
Police investigations revealed no signs of forced entry, as no doors or cupboards were damaged. This led authorities to suspect that individuals familiar with the household were involved. The burglars reportedly used a key, hidden in a usual spot, to access the almirah and steal the ornaments.
Following further investigation, the involvement of Shantha and Prakashan was uncovered. Police officials stated that more information would be revealed after the interrogation.