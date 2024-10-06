Two including cook arrested for alleged theft at MT Vasudevan Nair's Kozhikode residence

KOZHIKODE: Police have taken two individuals, including a cook, into custody in connection with a theft at the residence of renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair on Kottaram Road, Kozhikode.

Shantha, who has served as a cook at MT Vasudevan Nair's house for the past five years, and her distant relative Prakashan, were detained by the Nadakkavu police.

The theft, suspected to have occurred between 29 and 30 September, resulted in the loss of approximately 208 grams of gold ornaments, including diamond studs, from an almirah.