Haryana setback prompts Congress to rethink strategy in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The electoral setback in Haryana and loss of ground in Jammu and Kashmir has come as a jolt to the Congress and UDF which are eager to return to power in Kerala.

For the grand old party, the debacle has come at a time when it is putting high hopes on revival after its spectacular performance in 2024 Lok Sabha election in the state and its commendable performance at the national level.

The Congress has been looking to regain the support of the Christian-Muslim minority communities in the state so as to repeat the LS poll success in the coming LSG and assembly elections.

Similar to its recent strategy in the Haryana polls, the Congress has been banking on the anti-incumbency factor against the two-term LDF government and its CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, in view of the Haryana setback, Congress leaders in Kerala have realised that a mere favourable political situation is not enough to win an election in the new era.

“Overconfidence is dangerous,” CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, who is in Maharashtra for election preparation meetings, told TNIE.

“Electioneering is a different thing. I have told this to our leaders in Maharashtra,” he said.

He added that there is no guarantee that a party will win the elections based on favourable political conditions alone.