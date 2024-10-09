Haryana setback prompts Congress to rethink strategy in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The electoral setback in Haryana and loss of ground in Jammu and Kashmir has come as a jolt to the Congress and UDF which are eager to return to power in Kerala.
For the grand old party, the debacle has come at a time when it is putting high hopes on revival after its spectacular performance in 2024 Lok Sabha election in the state and its commendable performance at the national level.
The Congress has been looking to regain the support of the Christian-Muslim minority communities in the state so as to repeat the LS poll success in the coming LSG and assembly elections.
Similar to its recent strategy in the Haryana polls, the Congress has been banking on the anti-incumbency factor against the two-term LDF government and its CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
However, in view of the Haryana setback, Congress leaders in Kerala have realised that a mere favourable political situation is not enough to win an election in the new era.
“Overconfidence is dangerous,” CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, who is in Maharashtra for election preparation meetings, told TNIE.
“Electioneering is a different thing. I have told this to our leaders in Maharashtra,” he said.
He added that there is no guarantee that a party will win the elections based on favourable political conditions alone.
“A good candidate, evaluation of each constituency based on its specialties and many other things are crucial in winning the elections,” Chennithala said. The Haryana verdict has indeed come as a severe jolt to Congress leadership in the state.
A section of leaders who have a difference of opinion with the style of functioning of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are wary there are similarities between the party’s strategies in Kerala and the one that failed in Haryana.
“Here too we are waiting to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor,” a KPCC executive member told TNIE. “The Haryana lesson teaches us that mere character assassination of a popular leader will not help win the hearts of people. The Congress-UDF has failed to take up a significant issue or subject after the K-Rail protest which had enjoyed popular support,” he said.
Stressing on the need to evolve fresh strategies to take on the LDF, senior Congress leader K C Joseph said overconfidence that incumbency factor will do its job will not help.
“In 2019 LS election, Congress won. But in the 2021 assembly election we lost miserably,” he said, pointing to the sudden reversal of electoral fortunes.
Given the short span between the LSG elections and assembly polls, the party has to concentrate on preparing the cadre locally. However, grassroots-level work in this regard is yet to progress, leaders said.
