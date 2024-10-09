Tarigami's victory brings relief to CPM amid criticism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir election results have come as a breather for both the ruling CPM, and the BJP which are being cornered in the state for their alleged political nexus and ‘anti-minority’ stance.

For the CPM, the performance in J & K, particularly the victory of its central committee member Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami over Jamaat e Islami-backed candidate has come as a sweet revenge at a time when the party is being criticised for being anti-Muslim.

Tarigami’s win is taken as acceptance of its stance against all forms of extremism in a state where 90% of people are Muslims. The CPM plans to highlight the Congress’ defeat in Haryana and its failure to consolidate anti-BJP parties.

“This has proved once again that Congress is unable to form a united opposition,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE. “Congress is not willing to accommodate and take into confidence smaller parties which are crucial in coalition politics. The Haryana result proves people won’t vote for parties. They will vote only for pro-people stance and relevant slogans,” he said.

The CPM feels Congress’ setback would reflect in the coming LSG elections in Kerala. “The Jamaat e Islami campaigned against Tarigami and said if he wins, it will be the end of Islam. However, people voted for him,” Minister P Rajeev told TNIE. “There is a message for the SDPI-Jamaat axis in Tarigami’s victory,” he said.