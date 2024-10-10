Kerala Court orders probe against CM Pinarayi on his remarks on Youth Congress worker assault

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has ordered an inquiry under Section 202(1) of the CrPC against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks on the assault on Youth Congress workers last year.

The probe was ordered on the basis of a complaint filed by Ernakulam DCC President Mohammed Shiyas.

In November last year, YC workers were beaten up by DYFI men for waving black flags at the vehicle carrying the CM to a venue of Nava Kerala Sadas, the government’s public outreach programme. The next day, Pinarayi had defended the DYFI, saying they were trying to save the lives of YC activists. Shiyas alleged Pinarayi’s remarks incited criminal activities and hence, a case had to be registered against him. The court, while considering the plea on October 3, ordered the Ernakulam Central police to conduct an investigation and file a report on December 7.

Police said they are awaiting the court’s direction to proceed with the probe. They said an inquiry will be conducted and a report filed in court, based on which a decision would be taken on registering an FIR.