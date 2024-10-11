Growing concerns in Kerala CPI over leaders holding more than one post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state leadership is finding it hard to practise the one leader one post norm. This has triggerred widespread criticism in the state executive and state council.

One reason for the predicament is a dearth of new leaders who are capable of filling various posts when the one person one post rule is enforced.

At present, there are six leaders who hold more than one post either as office-bearers in the state executive or in parliamentary posts. Some leaders have already raised the issue in the state executive and state council.

“For the first time the party is facing a peculiar challenge,” a senior leader told TNIE. “The party’s highest committee and crucial posts of office-bearers are now filled by leaders who are simultaneously holding parliamentary posts,” he said.