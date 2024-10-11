Growing concerns in Kerala CPI over leaders holding more than one post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state leadership is finding it hard to practise the one leader one post norm. This has triggerred widespread criticism in the state executive and state council.
One reason for the predicament is a dearth of new leaders who are capable of filling various posts when the one person one post rule is enforced.
At present, there are six leaders who hold more than one post either as office-bearers in the state executive or in parliamentary posts. Some leaders have already raised the issue in the state executive and state council.
“For the first time the party is facing a peculiar challenge,” a senior leader told TNIE. “The party’s highest committee and crucial posts of office-bearers are now filled by leaders who are simultaneously holding parliamentary posts,” he said.
Binoy Viswom was elected to the post of CPI state secretary when he was holding the post of Rajya Sabha member. But his election was held at a particular juncture, after the sudden demise of then state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Also Binoy’s term in Rajya Sabha got over soon.
Party insiders pointed out that the two state assistant secretaries - E Chandrasekharan and P P Suneer - who are bound to help the state centre in its daily activities are also holding other posts.
Chandrasekharan, an MLA, is also the parliamentary party leader of CPI in the assembly. P P Suneer is a Rajya Sabha member. And CPI’s four ministers K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinju Rani and G R Anil are also part of the state executive.
In the state council held a month ago, some members questioned the inclusion of ministers in the state executive. “They are unable to take up organisational work. Then why are they included in the executive? Why can’t we include new members in the state executive as it will provide them more exposure,” a council member said. The members also pointed out that governance and party work are entirely different things."
“Now even after the erosion of base of CPI and other left parties at the national level, the CPI in Kerala enjoys a strong and powerful position,” a veteran CPI leader told TNIE.
“However, after the passing of leaders like C K Chandrappan, we are yet to find a leader who can intervene effectively at the national level. Given its organisational strength, the Kerala unit should be able to play a crucial role in the discussions that are held in the national executive. Apart from the inability to speak up, the young leaders remain handicapped as they do not have adequate exposure,” he said.
In the past, the CPI had strictly followed the ‘one leader one post’ policy. After the Malappuram state conference in 2018, V S Sunil Kumar the then minister was dropped from executive as he was holding a ministerial berth.