Malayali shuttler smashes her way to glory at national level

KOCHI: A young shuttler is smashing her way to remarkable success in the national badminton circuit, securing golds and silver in the tournaments. Maintaining her winning streak, the 12-year-old Alexia Elsa Alexander, a Class VII student in Dubai, achieved a double feat in the Yonex-Sunrise All India Ranking Badminton held in Ranchi.

She won a gold in the doubles competition and silver in singles event in the under-13 category. Romy Alexander Lewis, father of Alexia, told TNIE,

“Alexia’s partner in doubles was Hamsini Chadram of Telangana. Earlier in Kolkata she had won a bronze in singles and doubles in the same series.”

Her mother Reeja was a state-level basketball player. She had also played in the Indian Masters team in Italy in 2019.

Romy said, “Alexia started playing badminton from the age of 5 under coach Rajesh C K at the Regional Sports Academy, Dubai. When she is in India, Alexia trains at R3 Badminton Excellencia, Hyderabad. She practises for six hours a week. The training regimen includes fitness, practice and playing games.”

She also won the YONEX-SUNRISE All India Sub Junior (U-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2024 in Kolkata.

Her other wins include the Kerala State Sub Junior Badminton Championships 2024, Malappuram, and Girls Singles Under-13 Kerala State Championship. The youngster is planning to take up badminton as a career.