'Pinarayi had invited me to join CPM': Suresh Gopi

KOLLAM: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had invited him several times to join the CPM, but he declined the offer.

He further said that though he had no initial intention to enter politics, he had a rethink after Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally urged him to do so in 2014.

Hinting at his close relationships with prominent leaders, Suresh Gopi said that he had a good rapport with former CM E K Nayanar as well as Congress stalwart K Karunakaran.

“Pinarayi invited me to join CPM on multiple occasions, but I told him it wouldn’t be possible. If he has the courage, let him deny my statement,” he said.

“I never intended to enter politics, though leaders from various parties, including Nayanar and Karunakaran, approached me. I was like a son to both of them, and I have visited Nayanar’s house several times. However, it wasn’t until 2014, when Narendra Modi invited me to Gujarat, that I seriously considered joining politics,” he added.

Suresh Gopi made these remarks while addressing an alumni gathering at Fatima Mata College, Kollam, on Thursday.

In a separate event held at Infant Jesus School, Kollam, he commented on the Pooram fiasco, noting that certain groups were closely scrutinising allegations that the festivities were disrupted.