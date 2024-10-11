Young Kochi golfers take on Asian players at Thailand Mini Golf Championship

KOCHI: A team of four teenagers from Kochi, who have been undergoing training at the CIAL Golf Course at Nedumbassery, are part of the Indian team at the Asian Mini Golf Championship being held in Thailand.

Bhadra R Pillai, B Krishna, Aron D’Silva and Abhimanyu V Nair are the young stars participating in the three-day tournament which began on Thursday.

“The four of them have been taking part in various national-level tournaments. But what helped them win the mini golf tourneys was the training they had been undergoing,” Ranjith K K, father of Bhadra, told TNIE.

While golf has always been considered a game of elites, the sport is gaining widespread attention now and there has been a growing interest among youngsters for the same, said Ranjith.

But what got these four hooked on the game were the camps organised by the CIAL Golf Club.

“The club has been organising golf camps since it was established more than 14 years ago and my daughters, Bhadra and Vedasri, happened to take part in one of them,” said Ranjith, who is employed at the airport.

The girls fell in love with the sport at the camp and they started winning prizes at the competitions that were being held frequently at the club, piquing their interest in the game more.

“The other children found their way to golf similarly,” he said.

Madesh Krishna, the coach, said the children are passionate about golf and have been undergoing serious training for the past four years.

“They would come to the golf course every day without fail after school and spend hours practising. This has yielded results,” he said. Since the children have been practising the full-length version of golf, it was easy for them to win the mini-golf tournaments that were held on the national level, Ranjith said.

The only one who won’t be able to take part in the Thailand tournament is six-year-old Vedasri. The children are all members of CIAL Golf Club. “I have taken a lifetime membership. Lifetime membership costs Rs 6 lakh plus GST and there is an annual maintenance fee of Rs 10,000. The fee for coaching for children is Rs 5,500 for 10 days, while for adults it is Rs 6,000 for members and Rs 9,000 for 10 days for non-members,” said Ranjith.