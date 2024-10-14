Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre delaying aid to Wayanad

As per the norms of the National Disaster Management Act, the landslide that occurred in Meppadi was classified as a 'disaster of severe nature,' he said.

"Many other states that have faced natural calamities have received assistance without even a memorandum. It is regrettable that Kerala did not receive this consideration," Rajesh said.

In the resolution, the minister pointed out that the National Disaster Management Authority has the authority to write off the loans of disaster survivors.

To exercise this power, the Centre must make the necessary interventions, he added.

Later, Speaker A N Shamseer announced that the House unanimously passed the resolution.

Responding to the debate in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed dismay over the delay in sanctioning Central assistance to the landslide-hit Wayanad, despite a detailed memorandum being submitted to the Union government in accordance with the necessary criteria.

Vijayan said that the disaster-hit areas had suffered damage amounting to Rs 1,200 crore across various sectors, according to the preliminary assessment.

A memorandum requesting additional assistance from the Centre for the State Disaster Relief Fund was submitted to the Union government and directly handed over to PM Modi on August 27, he said.

A detailed memorandum, prepared in accordance with Central criteria, had also been submitted on August 17, he added.

Even after the submission of the detailed memorandum, no special financial assistance, typically granted in the event of a disaster, has been provided to Wayanad so far, the chief minister said.

The state's special representative in New Delhi, K V Thomas, and the state disaster management secretary had held discussions with the Union Finance Minister and the Union Home Ministry, respectively.

Vijayan recalled that the state had previously faced unfortunate instances of not receiving adequate Central assistance during disasters.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding a repeat of such neglect in the case of Wayanad and added, "We still remain hopeful of receiving assistance from the Centre."

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, termed the delay in providing Central assistance to Wayanad a "serious matter".

"It is a serious matter that no Central assistance has been received to date. What kind of neglect is the Centre showing? While assistance was given to other states, Kerala has not been granted even temporary relief," he said.

"When a calamity occurs, the Central government has an obligation to provide funds to the state to help the victims. The state government should also intensify its pressure on the Centre for that," he said.

When the LoP offered full support to the government in implementing the rehabilitation of landslide victims, the CM expressed happiness over the offer and said, "Let everyone work together for these hapless people."

The discussion saw the Union government coming under fire from both the treasury and opposition benches for not providing any financial assistance for the rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad, even months after PM Modi's visit.

While the UDF, which moved the motion, accused Modi of visiting the disaster-hit region for a "photo shoot," the LDF said that in a federal democratic system, it is the moral responsibility of the Central government to provide money for rehabilitation during the time of such a disaster.

Moving the adjournment motion, T Siddique (Congress) recalled that PM Modi had visited the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad, met the survivors, and called on the injured persons at the hospital.

The MLA said the PM had spent one and a half hours more than the scheduled time in Wayanad and assured during the high-level meeting that the Centre would be with the state in the rehabilitation initiatives.

"For the rehabilitation, we need at least Rs 2000 crore. Now, the landslide survivors ask whether PM Modi had visited Wayanad for a photo shoot," the legislator said.

Former Health Minister K K Shailaja stressed the need to launch united agitations inside and outside the House against the Centre's continuing neglect towards Wayanad.