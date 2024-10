KOCHI: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said Kerala was capable of spearheading Industrial Revolution 4.0, which is guided by AI, Machine Learning and Big Data & Analytics, in India.

“Industrial Revolution 4.0 is largely led by young minds spending a lot of time on research and innovation. That’s why Kerala can be a leader. I would go a step further and say India can be a global leader in this revolution as our youth is very talented and is using innovations to create out-of-the-box solutions,” she said during the ‘Meet the Great Leaders’ programme at St Teresa’s College in Kochi.

“India is growing as a knowledge hub. Kerala is setting itself apart in standing out in the number of startups in specialised areas like space, and also being supportive of very many knowledge-based R&D activities. We bank on our youth to achieve that and Kerala can become a brand ambassador for this,” Sitharaman said. IMF and World Bank have recognised that even this year, India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy, she said.

Sitharaman highlighted how Kerala is 3rd in India in terms of number of colleges per 50 lakh people. On internships, she said, “The PM Internship Scheme is aimed at acting like a bridge for students fresh out of the college, and bridge the employability gap. Firms are looking for something more in a prospective employee than just a suitable degree or qualification, so that they don’t have to spend months to train them on the job.”

Centre has not neglected Wayanad, says Nirmala Sitharaman

On central assistance to landslide-hit Wayanad, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre has not neglected the district. “Kerala faced a major natural disaster. Whenever the state faced disaster of such a big scale, the Centre never showed neglect.

Since the Puthumala disaster, the Prime Minister has ensured to personally visit every disaster-hit place and seen to it the state got its dues in aid,” she said. “All necessary central assistance will be ensured for Wayanad,” she said while refuting the allegation that the PM used the Wayanad tragedy as an opportunity for photo shoot. “Such accusations are made by heartless people,” she said.