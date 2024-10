KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the complaints of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry to investigate the widespread use of alcohol and drugs on movie sets and related workplaces.

A bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C S Sudha emphasised the need to take necessary steps to prevent the rampant use of alcohol and drugs at shooting locations and connected work sites in the future.

The directive was issued in response to a batch of petitions filed in connection with the Justice Hema Committee report. At the hearing, advocate T B Mini sought a directive to the excise department to prohibit the use of drugs and alcohol at the sets.

The court highlighted that the Hema committee report revealed rampant use of alcohol and drugs at shooting locations of Malayalam films and other related workplaces. After reviewing the entire report, the court found that the statements of many witnesses recorded by the committee revealed the commission of cognisable offences.

Consequently, the court directed the SIT to consider these statements as ‘information’ under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and take necessary action.

Additionally, the court instructed the SIT to ensure the confidentiality of the survivor by masking their name in the First Information Statement/Report (FIS/FIR). The FIS shall not be made public, and copies shall only be provided to the survivor and the accused upon filing of the final report.

‘Witnesses can’t be compelled to give statements’

The SIT was directed to proceed with the investigation in accordance with the relevant laws. Upon completing the investigation, the probe officer shall decide if there are grounds for filing a final report. If not, a refer report shall be filed, the court said.

The court reiterated that witnesses cannot be compelled to give statements. However, the SIT is directed to take necessary steps to contact the survivors and record their statements. In cases where witnesses do not cooperate and there are insufficient materials to proceed with the case, appropriate steps shall be taken, it said.

It was noted that the SIT informed the court that none of the witnesses who provided statements before the committee were willing to cooperate and speak to the police.