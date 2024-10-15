Kerala: Voice of yesteryear, Machattu Vasanthi laid to rest

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode bid a heartfelt farewell to cine-theatre singer Machattu Vasanthi who passed away on Sunday night at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Hundreds paid last respects to Vasanthi during the public homage at Kozhikode Town Hall. She was 81 and resided near Farook College.

Vasanthi rose to fame at the age of 13 with the hit song ‘Pachapanamthathe Punnarapoomuthe...’ She also had the distinction of singing the first song in music director Baburaj’s debut film ‘Tiramala.’ Though the film was not released, Vasanthi went on to sing two songs in Ramu Kariat’s ‘Minnaminungu’ the same year with ‘Tathamme Tathamme Neepadiyal Athippazham Thanneedum...’ and ‘Aru Chollitum Aru Chollitum...’, composed by P Bhaskaran.

Baburaj, a close friend of Vasanthi’s father, was also her music mentor. Vasanthi’s journey extended beyond films to theatre, where she not only showcased her singing talent but also played lead roles in numerous plays. She captivated audiences with her performances in productions like ‘Thilakkunna Kadal,’ ‘Deshaposhiniyude Oedipus,’ ‘Vallatha Pahayan,’ ‘Uzhavuchal,’ ‘Karutha Pennu,’ and ‘Ningal Enne Communist Aakki.’

One of her memorable songs, ‘Manimaran Tannat Panamalla Ponnalla...’ ‘Madhurakinavin Karimbu Thottam...’ sung with Yesudas under Baburaj’s direction, further solidified her reputation. Vasanthi also lent her voice to the popular song ‘Pathiri Chuttu Vilambi Vilichathu...’ in the film ‘Meesa Madhavan.’Over the decades, Vasanthi sang thousands of songs across films, plays, and radio, earning widespread recognition. She was born at Kannur Kakkad to Machattu Krishnan, a revolutionary singer and radio artist, and Kalyani. Vasanthi began her singing career at the age of nine by performing revolutionary songs on Communist party stages.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, highlighting her contributions to both art and activism. “Beyond her fame as a singer, Machattu Vasanthi was an artist who brought the spirit of the communist movement to the masses through her revolutionary songs. Her music energised generations and inspired them toward revolution,” Vijayan said in a statement.