Colleagues moan ADM Naveen Babu's death

KOZHIKODE: The tragic death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K Naveen Babu has left many in shock and grief, casting a shadow over the Kerala administrative services. Naveen Babu, a dedicated and sincere officer, was found dead in his rented quarters in Pallikunnu on Tuesday.

Naveen, who had served as the ADM in Kannur since January, had made a significant impact in every role he undertook. From his early days as a village officer in Adoor in Kasaragod to his tenure as ADM there, he was known for his diligence, integrity, and commitment to the people.

Kerala Revenue Department Staff Association Kannur district secretary Shyju, one of the many staff members who protested following Naveen’s death, spoke to TNIE about the officer.

“Since January 2024, I have been part of the team with ADM Naveen Babu, who joined us as part of the parliamentary elections. From day one until the day we gathered to give him a memorable farewell, none of us had any complaints against him. He was one of the most sincere officers we’ve encountered here.”

Shyju said, “He took extra time to thoroughly study files before executing or approving them. Though this process might have been slower than others, it was the right approach for any officer.”

CONGRESS STATEWIDE PROTEST TODAY

T’Puram: The block Congress committees will hold a statewide protest on Wednesday over the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu. KPCC general secretary (organisation) M Liju said the protest is against Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya.

REVENUE STAFF IN 2 DISTS TO GO ON MASS LEAVE

Kannur: Revenue department employees from Kasaragod and Kannur are expected to go on mass casual leave on Wednesday, calling for a detailed probe into the death of Naveen Babu and accountability for those involved in the incident.

Govt directs Kannur dist collector to submit preliminary report

T’Puram: The government has sought a preliminary report from the Kannur district collector on the suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Revenue Minister K Rajan informed this in the assembly after the Leader of Opposition raised the issue and the Opposition members demanded a reply from the minister amidst the discussion on the adjournment motion. “The government has sought an urgent preliminary report from the district collector,” the minister said. “The government views this incident very seriously and will not protect anyone. The ADM was a good officer,” he said.