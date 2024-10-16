Fronts in Kerala urge ECI to reschedule Palakkad by-poll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could prompt the Election Commission for a rethink, the three major political fronts in the state urged the ECI to reschedule the byelection to the Palakkad assembly constituency, in view of the Kalpathi Ratholsavam, a major festival in the district. The date set for the bypoll November 13 coincides with the first day of the festival.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and BJP state president K Surendran wrote to the Election Commission while LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan issued a statement. While Satheesan demanded that the bypoll be advanced to a date before November 13, Surendran wanted the election to be rescheduled to November 20. In his letter, Satheesan highlighted that Kalpathi Ratholsavam has devotees flooding the streets in large numbers. “Holding by-election during the festival would cause significant bottlenecks for the people of Palakkad who consider the festival as prestigious affair”, he said.