Fronts in Kerala urge ECI to reschedule Palakkad by-poll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could prompt the Election Commission for a rethink, the three major political fronts in the state urged the ECI to reschedule the byelection to the Palakkad assembly constituency, in view of the Kalpathi Ratholsavam, a major festival in the district. The date set for the bypoll November 13 coincides with the first day of the festival.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and BJP state president K Surendran wrote to the Election Commission while LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan issued a statement. While Satheesan demanded that the bypoll be advanced to a date before November 13, Surendran wanted the election to be rescheduled to November 20. In his letter, Satheesan highlighted that Kalpathi Ratholsavam has devotees flooding the streets in large numbers. “Holding by-election during the festival would cause significant bottlenecks for the people of Palakkad who consider the festival as prestigious affair”, he said.
Meanwhile, Surendran said the festival attracts more than 25,000 devotees. “The first day is especially important, featuring the procession of the first chariot, and draws large crowds from across the region. Given the deep cultural and religious importance of the festival, a significant portion of the electorate in the Palakkad constituency will be engaged in the festivities. This may affect voter participation,” Surendran said.
In a statement issued here, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan demanded that the ECI reschedule the bypoll. “Kalpathi Ratholsavam has been a common festival of the public in Palakkad. Holding the election on the first day of the festival could pose difficulties to the public in exercising their franchise smoothly. The Election Commission should postpone the bypoll,” said Ramakrishnan in a statement.