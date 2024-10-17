Escalating Israel-Iran conflict casts shadow over Kerala Tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has come as a heavy blow to Kerala Tourism, which was anticipating a surge in foreign tourist arrivals this season. The UK government’s recent travel advisories against transiting through the UAE have sparked concerns among the tourism stakeholders as a majority of international tourists flying to Kerala come via UAE.

With military activity growing in the Red Sea region, the cruise tourism industry is already feeling the heat with many cruise line operators cancelling arrivals to Kerala.

Rajesh P R, a tour operator, said a lot of issues, ranging from the brewing tension between Israel and Iran to global climatic events, are casting a shadow on the upcoming tourism season.

“There are a lot of uncertainties and the airfare has slightly gone up for flights to Kerala. As of now there are no issues but the industry is very concerned as we were expecting a drastic revival in foreign tourist arrivals,” Rajesh told TNIE.

This year, the tourism department is expecting around 8 lakh foreign tourists and 2.20 crore domestic tourists. In 2023, Kerala received around 6.49 lakh foreign tourists. The top eleven countries were the USA, UK, Oman, France, Maldives, Germany, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Australia and Russia.

Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry president E M Najeeb said if the airfare goes up exponentially, the tourism industry will naturally be affected.

“The situation continues to evolve and our season will begin in October-November. The domestic tourism hasn’t been hit and we have to wait and see how the war situation impacts the oil prices and airfare,” he said.