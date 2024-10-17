Kerala: Congress expels dissident leader P Sarin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Dr P Sarin, KPCC’s digital media cell convener, lambasted at the Congress state leadership for denying him a party ticket, he has been expelled from the party.

In a statement, Congress state general secretary (organization) M Liju informed that Dr Sarin had committed serious anti-organizational activity and breach of discipline. In a short statement, Liju informed that Sarin had been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party by party state president K Sudhakaran.

Dr Sarin was ousted from the party within minutes of his press conference held at Palakkad Press Club where he directly targeted Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Thursday.

In fact on Wednesday, the party leadership had taken a soft stand towards Dr Sarin hoping that he would 'cool down'. But when he decided to target Satheesan and other leaders, they felt that enough is enough and decided to expel him from the party.