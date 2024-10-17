Kerala HC directive to exclude an applicant from Sabarimala temple melsanthi selection list

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has permitted the Travancore Devaswom Board to proceed with the draw of lots for the selection of melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples scheduled to be held on October 17. The court also directed to exclude Yogesh Namboothiri, of Thiruvananthapuram, from the list of applicants.

The court said that the total marks secured by Yogesh Namboothiri is only 44.25, which is below the benchmark of 54. So his name cannot be included in the draw of lots for selection of melsanthis.

In a complaint, K Viswambharan Santhi, of Varkala, alleged that certain candidates, who do not have the required experience, were included in the shortlist for interview and were subsequently in the list for the draw of lots.

Requests for lab to test ingredients used in aravana

KOCHI: A plea has been submitted to the Kerala High Court requesting the establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory for inspecting, sampling, and testing the quality of ingredients used in preparing appam and aravana at the Pampa centre in Sabarimala. The petitioner, Mahendran Kumar P S of Thiruvananthapuram, has alleged that the Travancore Devaswom Board utilises the temple as a significant financial resource to support its various activities.