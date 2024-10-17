Kerala's caravan tourism plans hit a roadblock

KOCHI: A lot is happening in Kerala’s caravan tourism scene. Though the first caravan park was opened in February 2022, and the first such tourism package launched in April that year, the project faced hiccups. For instance, a lack of sufficient caravan parks and the narrowness of roads, poses a problem for big vehicles.
While things seem to be perking up with another caravan park -- in Palakkad’s Kava -- getting ready and the tourism department coming up with a roadmap for expansion, inter-departmental procedural issues continue to take investors for an exhausting ride. TNIE takes a look at what those in the industry are saying on the steps being initiated by the tourism department.
Reviving caravan tourism
According to an official with the tourism department, caravan tourism has seen significant growth in Kerala with 13 caravans currently in operation across the state.
“These caravans have collectively completed over 500 trips, indicating a promising future for this niche segment. To further accelerate growth and ensure the long-term sustainability of this venture, the state government is introducing several key measures,” the official said.
The government plans to continue offering financial incentives to investors in the sector. “These subsidies have been instrumental in attracting private investments and will remain a crucial aspect of Kerala’s caravan tourism policy,” he added.
The hurdles that the stakeholders have highlighted are the operational challenges and communication gaps between various departments. To address that, the government will appoint a dedicated officer, the official said. “This officer will act as a liaison between caravan operators and government bodies, ensuring that issues such as permits and interdepartmental coordination are resolved efficiently,” he pointed out.
To modernise caravan tourism infrastructure, the government will collaborate with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to enhance facilities and upgrade the existing caravan app. “This includes developing comprehensive circuits and offering an all-in-one platform for travellers to plan their trips, book services, and access real-time information,” he said.
A comprehensive plan is also being developed to map out scenic caravan circuits, which will enhance the traveller experience and also promote lesser-known destinations, thus distributing tourist footfall more evenly across the state.
“The government is also focused on increasing the number of caravan parks. Several potential sites have already been identified, and expressions of interest have been called for design ideas to create state-of-the-art caravan parks, with support from Kerala’s infrastructure development agencies,” the official said.
By providing more opportunities for investors and enhancing the overall experience for travellers, the state aims to cement its place as a premier destination for caravan tourism in India. “With these upcoming changes, Kerala is well on its way to becoming a leader in sustainable and innovative tourism experiences,” the tourism department official stressed.
Communication gap, corruption
Though the tourism department is coming up with big plans to revive caravan tourism, it seems investors are still finding it difficult to launch their projects.
“I had to fight it out for more than a year to get my project off the starting blocks,” said Sajeev Kurup V, whose Kava Integrated and Eco Caravan Park is all set to welcome tourists.
“My project got the red flag from the irrigation department, which highlighted an order that doesn’t have any relevance today. The order dates back to the 1962 India-China war! But the department still holds it close to its heart and wouldn’t budge. So I had to knock on many doors and finally make use of the single-window clearance to get all the necessary approvals,” he said.
Sajeev’s bitter experience has put off many private investors who had shown interest in setting up caravan parks in line with the state’s caravan policy. “I had been the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) secretary. Also, I’m well-connected in the political circle. When others saw that even I had to face red tape and hurdles, those who were keen on setting up parks slowly withdrew,” he added.
According to the stakeholders, the state government needs to form a panel of ministers handling the revenue, irrigation, forest, KSEB, and tourism departments, besides the secretaries of each department and the state chief secretary, to come up with a solution.
“It is good that caravan parks are being set up on the premises of KTDC hotels, like in Bolghatty. However, as per the caravan policy, the idea was to tap into untouched and remote tourist destinations. The government needs to bring in more private players. But if the problems that I experienced or the ones being faced by investors like the young entrepreneur who has invested around Rs 19 crore for a caravan park in Udumbanchola persist, the state will make no headway in this sector while other states, who were inspired by Kerala’s caravan policy, would vroom ahead,” Sajeev said.