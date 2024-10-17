Kerala's caravan tourism plans hit a roadblock

KOCHI: A lot is happening in Kerala’s caravan tourism scene. Though the first caravan park was opened in February 2022, and the first such tourism package launched in April that year, the project faced hiccups. For instance, a lack of sufficient caravan parks and the narrowness of roads, poses a problem for big vehicles.

While things seem to be perking up with another caravan park -- in Palakkad’s Kava -- getting ready and the tourism department coming up with a roadmap for expansion, inter-departmental procedural issues continue to take investors for an exhausting ride. TNIE takes a look at what those in the industry are saying on the steps being initiated by the tourism department.

Reviving caravan tourism

According to an official with the tourism department, caravan tourism has seen significant growth in Kerala with 13 caravans currently in operation across the state.

“These caravans have collectively completed over 500 trips, indicating a promising future for this niche segment. To further accelerate growth and ensure the long-term sustainability of this venture, the state government is introducing several key measures,” the official said.

The government plans to continue offering financial incentives to investors in the sector. “These subsidies have been instrumental in attracting private investments and will remain a crucial aspect of Kerala’s caravan tourism policy,” he added.

The hurdles that the stakeholders have highlighted are the operational challenges and communication gaps between various departments. To address that, the government will appoint a dedicated officer, the official said. “This officer will act as a liaison between caravan operators and government bodies, ensuring that issues such as permits and interdepartmental coordination are resolved efficiently,” he pointed out.

To modernise caravan tourism infrastructure, the government will collaborate with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to enhance facilities and upgrade the existing caravan app. “This includes developing comprehensive circuits and offering an all-in-one platform for travellers to plan their trips, book services, and access real-time information,” he said.

A comprehensive plan is also being developed to map out scenic caravan circuits, which will enhance the traveller experience and also promote lesser-known destinations, thus distributing tourist footfall more evenly across the state.