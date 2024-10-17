Senior official death: Kannur District Panchayat President Divya removed from post

KANNUR: CPI(M) leader P P Divya, who was earlier in the day booked for the offence of abetment to suicide in connection with the recent death of former ADM Naveen Babu, was on Thursday removed from the post of Kannur District Panchayat President by the Left party.

Babu allegedly died by suicide after Divya levelled corruption allegations against him during his farewell party following his transfer to his home district of Pathanamthitta as Additional District Magistrate for the last few months of his government service.

Hours after his remains were cremated at his home in Malayalapuzha in Pathanamthitta district, the CPI(M) leader was removed from the post.

Her removal was announced by the CPI(M)'s Kannur District Secretariat late on Thursday night.

It was also announced that advocate K K Ratnakumari woul take over as the Kannur District Panchayat President.

Earlier in the day, Divya was booked under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the FIR registered at Kannur Town police station.

The offence is non-bailable and carries a punishment of 10 years imprisonment.