Satheesan dismisses allegations by expelled Congress leader, defends candidate selection for by-polls

THRISSUR : Responding to the allegations made by expelled Congress digital media convener P Sarin, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the Congress wouldn’t be able to field a candidate who held talks with the BJP and the CPM for the upcoming by-election. He was speaking to the media after attending the UDF leaders’ meeting in Chelakkara ahead of the by-poll campaigns on Thursday.

Sarin had criticised Satheesan saying he was arrogant. Refuting all allegations against him, Satheesan said that a person who had decided to leave the Congress and join the CPM wouldn’t talk nicely about him and people would understand it. Without naming Sarin in his statements, Satheesan said that he (Sarin) held a discussion with the BJP to get a seat in Palakkad. But it didn’t happen.

“Then he held a discussion with the CPM and they would have favoured him. The statements made by him (Sarin) are just a repetition of what CPM MLAs and ministers said in the state assembly. I gave them a fitting reply in the assembly itself,” he added.

Satheesan also added that the decision to field Rahul Mamkoottathil in Palakkad was made by KPCC president K Sudhakaran after discussing it with all senior leaders and Congress workers.

“In the meetings held in Chelakkara and Palakkad, the KPCC chief and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and I took part and the decisions on the candidates were made accordingly. Those who leave the party just because they didn’t get an opportunity during the election hold only that much passion towards the party,” he said.

Satheesan also shared his own experience of facing failure during the 1996 assembly election. “I lost the seat for 1,016 votes. But I took it in the right spirit and worked there for the next five years. In 2001, I won the seat. Mahesh who failed for 1,000 votes in Karunagapally, also won from the same constituency later.

Sarin could have also waited like this and ensured his victory during the next election. But, instead, he held talks with the BJP and the CPM for a seat and how can the Congress trust such a person with a seat again?” he asked.