Kerala youth posing as film producer cheats women, lands in police net

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Krishnaraj, 24, a resident of Kottayam, was arrested on Friday for posing as a film producer and defrauding women. The arrest came after a complaint was lodged by a woman from Attingal, who accused him of sexual exploitation and extortion. Attingal police produced him before the court which remanded him.

According to police reports, Krishnaraj created fake profiles on social media platforms and claimed that he was a film producer. He targeted women, particularly those from wealthy backgrounds, by luring them with promises of roles in movies. He would create attractive reels to gain their trust and under the pretense of discussing film, he invited them to various locations and allegedly assaulted them sexually.

After assaulting them, Krishnaraj would threaten to release videos unless they paid him large sums of money and handed over valuable gold ornaments. Police said that after each incident, Krishnaraj would disappear.

The case came to light when a woman from Mudakkal, Attingal, filed a complaint with the rural district police chief. In her complaint, she alleged that Krishnaraj had taken her to multiple locations, sexually exploited her and then blackmailed her into paying Rs 5 lakh and giving eight sovereigns of gold. Following this, Attingal police formed a special investigation team to track him down.

Police found that Krishnaraj had a close relationship with a woman from Kannur, and went to Thalassery. The team arrested Krishnaraj from Thalassery. The police used his social media activities to trace his whereabouts.

In addition to the allegations of sexual exploitation and extortion, Krishnaraj was also found to be involved in visa fraud.

He promised his victims jobs and study opportunities in European countries, offering them fake visas in exchange for money.