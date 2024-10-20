Transfer of LSG secretaries: LoP Satheesan complains to chief election commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, against the blatant breach of the model code of conduct by the LSG department.

The department has transferred panchayat secretaries which is a violation of the model code of conduct which is in force following announcement of bypoll in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly segments, Satheesan said.

The election code of conduct came into effect on October 15. However, the LSG department transferred the panchayat secretaries in the poll-bound Wayanad and Palakkad districts allegedly on October 18.

“The secretaries of Meenangadi, and Kaniyambetta grama panchayats in Wayanad district, Mankara, Thiruvegappura, and Paruthur grama panchayats in Palakkad district, among others, have been transferred.

Though the date on the order has been shown as 14-10-2024, it is evident that the order has been signed on 18-10-2024,” said Satheesan.