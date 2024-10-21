Australian citizen booked for ‘unintentionally taking’ brass bowl from Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police probing the loss of an antique brass bowl from the high-security zone of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram arrested an Australian citizen of Indian origin on Sunday and recovered the artifact from him.

However, he was charged under ‘dishonest misappropriation of property’ — a lighter section — after it was found that the bowl, which has antique value, was not stolen, but rather “inadvertently taken away” by Gangesh Jha during his visit to the temple along with his wife and a friend.

Jha, 52, was taken into custody from Gurugram with the help of Haryana Police and brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. His wife and their friend also came along though they were not arraigned in the case. Jha was later released as the section charged was bailable.