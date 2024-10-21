‘Congress-BJP deal in Kerala’, alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged a Congress-BJP deal in elections in Kerala. Hinting at Palakkad LDF candidate P Sarin’s allegations, Pinarayi said those who know inner workings of the Congress are talking about the deal they made with the BJP. He was speaking at the inauguration of the C H Kanaran memorial meeting in Thalassery on Sunday.

“How the deal was fixed has also come out now. We have already said about this deal. However, the Congress campaign is that the LDF government is compromising with the RSS. All the anti-Left media have come out together to propagate this. But the Left’s stand against communalism is the same then and now.

"The communalism of the majority and the minority are complementary to each other. Both encourage each other,” Pinarayi said. The CM said the Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, just like the RSS, are opposing the Left government in the state. “What message does the Congress leader garlanding Golwalkar’s photo send? This is a country with a Congress state president who said he had left his men to guard the RSS branch because Marxists might attack it,” he said.

Communalism can be opposed only with secularism, Pinarayi said. “All communal forces are turning against us as the LDF is taking the right stand. The public understands this. That’s why they are standing with the LDF. Some people think they can unite everyone and destroy us. None of this threat is new to the party,” he added.