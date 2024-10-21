Kerala: Union minister Suresh Gopi calls for probe into petrol pump allotments

PATHANAMTHITTA: Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi has called for a probe into the details of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) of petrol pump allotments in the last 25 years.

After paying a visit to deceased ADM Naveen Babu’s residence in Malayalapuzha, he said the family told him that his visit brought them relief.

“The official details about the NOCs were already discussed. Further procedures will begin within a week. It is necessary to examine the complaints regarding the NOCs for petrol pumps granted over the past 25 years,” said the minister. He also said the family had not requested an investigation at the moment.

“However, I have several doubts, just as the media have received certain information from official sources. The Petroleum Ministry has guidelines, and any action violating these, irrespective of who is involved, will face consequences,” he said.

Pointing out that government officials are facing severe harassment in such cases, Suresh Gopi said he was getting the relevant information from the officials of the Petroleum Ministry. “The court has to take the final decision. It will be decided accordingly,” the minister said.