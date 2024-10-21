Koyilandy ATM cash robbery case cracked; Three in custody

KOZHIKODE: In a dramatic turn of events,the Koyilandy police on Monday arrested three persons including the complainant in an ATM robbery case that happened here on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, this incident was a staged act carried out by a gang of three, including the complainant Suhail(25). The case came to light when Suhail lodged a complaint stating that he had been attacked by two masked individuals and chilli powder was thrown into his eyes before he was tied up in the vehicle carrying the money, which was then looted.

The police said that there were contradictions in the complainant's statement, further investigation led to the resolution of the case, the police added.