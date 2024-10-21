Sonia to campaign for Priyanka in Wayanad

KALPETTA: Sonia Gandhi will campaign for her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Priyanka will be joined by her brother Rahul Gandhi and Sonia on October 23, when the Congress candidate will file her nomination papers. The trio will be part of a roadshow in Kalpetta earlier the same day.

This will be Sonia’s first visit to Kerala in many years. She last campaigned in the state 10 years ago, for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Sonia had then chaired a special convention of the party’s state unit and held discussions with the local leadership on grassroots-level strategies. Despite subsequent invitations by the KPCC leadership, concerns over her health always stood in the way. But, Priyanka’s election foray proved a deciding factor this time round.

Congress workers in Wayanad are enthused by the prospect of having all three for the campaign. According to the local leadership, Priyanka will stay in Wayanad for 10 days after submitting her nomination papers. “The schedule of Priyanka’s visit is yet to be confirmed. The presence of Rahul and Sonia will energise party workers as well as the people of Wayanad who are going through a tough time after the landslide,” Wayanad party president N D Appachan said.