UDF rejects Anvar's conditions for Kerala Assembly bypoll support

THRISSUR (Kerala): The Congress-led UDF on Monday rejected all the conditions put forward by MLA P V Anvar, who recently launched a political collective, for supporting its candidates in by-elections in two Assembly seats in Kerala.

Anvar, who was with the ruling LDF until the CPI(M)-led alliance ended all ties with him, has fielded candidates from his collective, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), for the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly by-elections.

On Sunday, Anvar stated that his movement, would support Congress candidate in Palakkad constituency Rahul Mamkootathil, if the grand old party withdrew its Chelakkara Assembly by-election candidate, former MP Remya Haridas, and backed his nominee, N K Sudheer, instead.

Anvar has fielded Minhaj Medar from the Palakkad seat, posing a threat to the UDF candidate there.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that Anvar had contacted Congress leaders.

"We asked him how he was reaching out to us while fielding candidates in two places. We demanded the withdrawal of his candidates. Then he said that if we made a request, he would consider it. So we made the request.

"That's when Anvar suggested withdrawing Remya Haridas in Chelakkara and having his candidate supported by the UDF. Such jokes shouldn't be made," Satheesan said, rejecting Anvar's demand.

He added that the ongoing struggle was against communal fascist forces and the misgovernance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, and that Anvar was echoing the same issues the opposition had been raising.

"If he takes such a stance, why is he contesting bypoll to help the CPI(M)?" Satheesan asked.