Despite Congress rebuff, Anvar may pull out candidate in Palakkad byelection

PALAKKAD/MALAPPURAM : Estranged LDF MLA P V Anvar’s efforts to seal a pact with the Opposition UDF for the upcoming assembly bypolls appear to have suffered a jolt with the Congress rejecting his claim to the Chelakkara seat. Irked by Anvar’s demand that Ramya Haridas’s candidature be withdrawn, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday spurned all help from the Nilambur MLA and his new party. Anvar later hinted that he may withdraw his candidate in Palakkad.

How can Anvar approach the UDF and demand withdrawal of its candidate after fielding his nominees in both Palakkad and Chelakkara, Satheesan asked. Asserting that there will be no more discussion on the issue, Satheesan said Anvar should stop “joking” about replacing Ramya as he is the one who approached the UDF and not vice-versa.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran also rejected Anvar’s demand. “Anvar should use his political wisdom to ensure the victory of the UDF candidate,” he said in Chelakkara.

Anvar said Rahul Mamkootathil will fail for sure in Palakkad. “Satheesan has realised that. He’s attempting to provoke me so that I won’t withdraw my candidate in Palakkad. If my candidate contests, it will be easier for them to blame me for Congress’s loss. They will say their candidate lost because of my candidate. No one should claim that the BJP won in Palakkad solely because the DMK’s candidate is contesting."

He added that he would seriously consider whether to field a candidate in Palakkad at a convention on Wednesday.

However, Anvar asserted that he would not withdraw his candidate in Chelakkara. “The Congress workers in Chelakkara are the ones opposing Ramya. People will vote for N K Sudheer in Chelakkara,” he said.