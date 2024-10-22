Kerala

Kelappaji Award 2023 to be presented to P V Chandran

The award comprises a prize money of Rs 11,111, a memento, a certificate of honour and a ponnada.
P V Chandran, chairman and managing editor of Mathrubhumi group
P V Chandran, chairman and managing editor of Mathrubhumi groupPhoto | Express
KOCHI: P V Chandran, chairman and managing editor of Mathrubhumi group, has been selected for the 2023 Kelappaji Award instituted by the Guruvayur Kshetra Praveshana Satyagraha Smaraka Samithi.

Award committee members Dr M Leelavathi, C Radhakrishnan and Dr P V Krishnan Nair praised his contributions to the political, social and cultural fields as the head of Mathrubhumi and his indistinguishable presence in commerce and service sectors for more than half a century. The award comprises a prize money of Rs 11,111, a memento, a certificate of honour and a ponnada.

The award will be presented to Chandran on the 93rd anniversary celebration of Guruvayoor Satyagraha on November 2 in Guruvayur, said chairman Dr A Harinarayanan and convener Shaju Puthur of Guruvayur temple-entry Satyagraha memorial committee, in a release.

