Congress pins hope on dissidence in rival camps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership has pinned its hopes on the uncertainties prevailing in the rival CPM and BJP camps in the Palakkad assembly by-election. On a day when dissident former Youth Congress leader P K Shanib announced his candidature as an independent, the Congress has been watching dissident activities against CPM independent Dr P Sarin and also the rift between BJP candidate C Krishnakumar and firebrand leader Sobha Surendran who has been denied a party ticket.

The Congress camp was caught unawares when Shanib, Palakkad DCC general secretary T Y Shihabudheen and Palakkad Kappur panchayat member P G Vimal shared the same sentiments as Dr Sarin. The only consolation for Congress was that none of them followed Dr Sarin to the CPM camp. Though the Congress leadership claims these leaders’ outbursts have dented neither their image nor their winning chances, the party has realised that it has definitely not gone down well with the people. Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan told TNIE that Congress candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil has been creating ripples in the constituency.

“There are no issues in the Congress. In fact, we are witnessing intense internal war in the CPM and BJP camps. Most CPM party workers in Palakkad have expressed their strong displeasure over Dr Sarin’s candidature. Ever since Krishnakumar’s candidature was announced, Sobha Surendran and her supporters have been staying away from the campaign in protest”, he said.

But CPM central committee member A K Balan refuted Sreekandan’s claim. He said in the coming days, the Congress leadership will get further shock as Dr Sarin is expected to come out with more revelations.

“Dr Sarin has exceeded our expectations as the CPM candidate in Palakkad. The Congress leadership is taking anticipatory bail which explains why they are pinning hopes on rival party’s internal issues when such things do not exist.