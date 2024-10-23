'This is the first time I am asking vote': Priyanka Gandhi after filing nomination papers for Wayanad bypolls

KALPETTA: Jumping into her maidan election fray, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers before the returning officer here on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan Vadra, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal and other UDF leaders accompanied her to the collectorate.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting, Priyanka promised that if elected she would become the voice of the people of Wayanad and will fight for their rights. “I campaigned for my father when I was 17 years old in the 1989 elections. I had campaigned for many leaders including my mother and brother. This is for the first time I am asking vote to myself,” she said.

Apparently referring to the BJP government, Priyanka said those who are in power are spreading divisiveness and hatred. These were not the ideals on which the country was founded after independence, she said.

In his address, Rahul Gandhi said there will be two representatives for Wayanad in Lok Sabha if Priyanka is elected. “I will be the unofficial representative and Priyanka the official face,” he said. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy were also present on the stage.

Priyanka and Sonia arrived in Wayanad from Mysore through road on Tuesday night and stayed at a private resort at Sulthan Bathery. Rahul and AICC Kharge arrived on Wednesday morning.

Priyanka arrived at collectorate after a road show from the Kalpetta bus stand to Gudalayi. Thousands of UDF workers greeted the leader. Rahul Gandhi, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and other leaders travelled in the vehicle for around one kilometre.

By-election in Wayanad was necessitated after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, who opted to retain the Rai Bareli seat.