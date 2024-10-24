CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence, vows to protect honest officials

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his first public statement relating to the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said government officials who discharge their duties in a transparent, honest and efficient manner will be protected.

He was inaugurating the 51st annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

“Nobody will be allowed to question the self-esteem of such officials,” he said, without naming CPM leader and former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya whose disparaging public remarks against Naveen Babu allegedly drove him to suicide on October 15. Pinarayi’s public statements on the ADM’s death assume significance in the wake of opposition parties criticising him for his continuing silence on the matter.

Terming Naveen Babu’s ‘untimely’ death as ‘extremely saddening’, the chief minister said steps will be taken to ensure that no officer meets with such a tragedy. He reminded that love towards fellow human beings and social commitment should be the hallmark of government servants.

The chief minister said government officials should take decisions on matters under their jurisdiction in a time-bound manner. The proper environment for smooth functioning of government servants will be ensured, he added.

At a meeting of the ruling LDF alliance parties on Monday, the chief minister had reportedly promised a free and fair probe into the officer’s death and had hinted at more action against Divya after the police file a report.