Ex-DYFI leader held for cheating in Kerala

KASARGOD: Former DYFI leader Sachitha Rai, who was absconding following complaints that she defrauded several people of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs, was arrested from Vidyanagar in the district on Thursday.

Kasaragod DySP C K Sunil Kumar said they arrested Rai following a tip-off. “So far, 11 cases have been registered against Sachitha Rai, six in Badiyadka police station, one each in Adhur, Manjeshwar, Melparamba and Kumbla stations, and one in Uppinangadi police station in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district,” said Kumbla CI Vinod Kumar.