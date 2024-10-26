Dowry harassment alleged in death of Sruthy Babu in Kanyakumari

KOLLAM: The family of Sruthy Babu, 24, a woman from Pidavoor in Kollam, has raised allegations of dowry harassment following her death at her husband’s house in Suchindram, Kanyakumari.

The Suchindram police have initiated an investigation. Brought up in Coimbatore, Sruthy allegedly died by suicide at her husband Kartik’s home on Monday. Her family claimed she was subjected to relentless harassment by her in-laws over dowry.

Sruthy’s relative Santhosh said she had called her mother Sathi Devi a week before her death to ask about the exact dowry given during her marriage. Sensing something wrong, her mother asked the reason behind her inquiry. Sruthy responded that her mother-in-law Chembakavalli had been taunting her, comparing her to other prospective brides who came from wealthier families.

“At the time of the wedding, we had given 50 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10 lakh as dowry. Initially, it was decided to give 50 sovereigns and Rs 5 lakh, but Karthik’s family later demanded more money. We complied, thinking it would ensure Sruthy’s happiness,” said Santhosh.

Sruthy's father Babu Parameswaran told the media that Sruthy began facing harsh treatment two weeks into her marriage. He said Sruthy was often forced to eat leftovers from Karthik’s plate and pressured to give her jewellery to Karthik’s sister. Her mother-in-law reportedly restricted her interactions with her husband, forbidding them from eating or going out together. During her menstrual periods, she was barred from sitting on any furniture, and, made to sit on the floor.

On Sunday night, after Sruthy went out briefly with Karthik, Chembakavalli reportedly scolded her, leading to a heated argument. In distress, Sruthy gathered her jewellery and told Karthik that she would return it to her parents. That night, she sent messages detailing her ordeal to her mother. The following morning, Sathi Devi saw her daughter’s messages and tried to call, but no one answered. Around 7.30 am, Karthik told them Sruthy was found hanging in a room near the kitchen. Her family alleged foul play, insisting there were no visible signs on Sruthy’s body indicative of hanging.