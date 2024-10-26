Kerala govt looks to give Sabarimala floral offerings a fresh chance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel initiative to handle the tonnes of discarded flowers at various temples, the state government is exploring a slew of options, including converting the flowers into products like agarbattis/ incense sticks.

With the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season round the corner, the government has begun talks with different agencies for scientific and eco-friendly solutions to address the challenges posed by the massive quantities of discarded flowers at Sannidhanam and Nilakkal, the Sabarimala base camp in Pathanamthitta. The government is set to hold a meeting with ‘Phool’, a Kanpur-based agency that recycles used flowers, in this regard.

Many major temples, including Tirupati temple, are recycling used flowers to address the issue. Every year, thousands of devotees who flock to Sabarimala offer garlands and flowers to the deity. They also adorn their vehicles with garlands and other floral decorations that are later discarded and dumped at Nilakkal. This has become a major concern for the devaswom board and local bodies.

Going by initial statistics, an average of nearly one tonne of flowers are dumped around Nilakkal per day during the season. Besides, tonnes of flowers are used on the temple premises too.

Suchitwa Mission executive director U V Jose told TNIE that plans are afoot to find scientific solutions to convert used flowers into value-added products.

“We are yet to engage an agency but discussions are on to find a solution ahead of the Sabarimala season. We are trying to find an eco-friendly solution,” said Jose, adding that there are agencies that convert discarded flowers into incense sticks and other products.