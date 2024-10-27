LDF government gave 1.8 lakh jobs to CPM sympathisers in past 8 years: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government gave 1.8 lakh jobs to CPM sympathisers in the past eight years and thereby betrayed the youth in the state.
The Congress leader rued that this has happened at a time when 26 lakh youngsters are waiting for jobs after registering with employment exchanges.
In a statement, Chennithala demanded that ineligible persons who managed to get jobs through the backdoor should be terminated, and instead, eligible candidates from employment exchanges have to be accommodated. Chennithala said 33,000 temporary vacancies are reported every year in the state, but only one-third of the appointments to these vacancies are happening through employment exchanges.
Govt violating recruitment norms, says Chennithala
“Data reveal that 22,000 temporary vacancies are being filled by the relatives of CPM-DYFI activists and party sympathisers every year. This violation has been detected by the National Employment Service. As per the norm, the employment exchanges have to initiate the appointments in the Public Sector Undertakings where the PSC is yet to start recruitment. But this norm has been thrown to the wind, and instead, the state government is engaging in nepotism,” said Chennithala.
He further said only a handful of people were recruited via employment exchanges to the general education department, where a lot of vacancies come up. When around 11,000 vacancies are reported in the general education department, only 110 vacancies were filled through employment exchanges, while remaining vacancies were filled up by appointing relatives of CPM workers, he alleged.