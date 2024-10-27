LDF government gave 1.8 lakh jobs to CPM sympathisers in past 8 years: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government gave 1.8 lakh jobs to CPM sympathisers in the past eight years and thereby betrayed the youth in the state.

The Congress leader rued that this has happened at a time when 26 lakh youngsters are waiting for jobs after registering with employment exchanges.

In a statement, Chennithala demanded that ineligible persons who managed to get jobs through the backdoor should be terminated, and instead, eligible candidates from employment exchanges have to be accommodated. Chennithala said 33,000 temporary vacancies are reported every year in the state, but only one-third of the appointments to these vacancies are happening through employment exchanges.